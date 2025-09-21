Analyzing FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA – Get Free Report) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Chemung Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Chemung Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FB Bancorp and Chemung Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Chemung Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Chemung Financial has a consensus price target of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.71%. Given Chemung Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chemung Financial is more favorable than FB Bancorp.

This table compares FB Bancorp and Chemung Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FB Bancorp -5.40% -1.62% -0.37% Chemung Financial 8.19% 10.67% 0.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FB Bancorp and Chemung Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FB Bancorp $85.90 million 2.84 -$6.21 million N/A N/A Chemung Financial $150.79 million 1.69 $23.67 million $2.34 22.68

Chemung Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FB Bancorp.

Summary

Chemung Financial beats FB Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FB Bancorp

FB Bancorp Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Fidelity Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides deposit accounts, mortgages, home equity and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, investments and other financial services. FB Bancorp Inc. is based in New Orleans.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. It also offers commercial and agricultural loans comprising loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial and residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity term loans. In addition, the company provides interest rate swaps, letters of credit, employee benefit plans, insurance products, mutual fund, brokerage, and tax preparation services. Further, it offers guardian, custodian, trustee, investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services, as well as acts as an agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.

