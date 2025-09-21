Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Receives $17.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.3333.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANVS shares. Zacks Research upgraded Annovis Bio to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Annovis Bio from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANVS

Annovis Bio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANVS opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.65. Annovis Bio has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Annovis Bio will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Annovis Bio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 20.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 30,674 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Annovis Bio by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Annovis Bio

(Get Free Report)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.