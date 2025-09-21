Aon plc $AON Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in AON were worth $20,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC lifted its stake in AON by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of AON by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON opened at $350.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $363.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.61. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $323.73 and a twelve month high of $412.97.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $401.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $438.00 price objective (up previously from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.69.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

