Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading 3.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.2% during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $280.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Apple traded as high as $246.30 and last traded at $245.50. 163,069,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 57,265,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.88.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Melius Research set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.74.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 131,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Base Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Base Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 44,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, NWF Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 135,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,877,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

