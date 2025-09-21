Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,705 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,085,600,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2,401.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $445,056,000 after buying an additional 2,944,193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 18,402.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,824,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,647,430,000 after buying an additional 1,814,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $808,853,000 after buying an additional 1,691,428 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,836,000 after buying an additional 1,502,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $190.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $151.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $215.70.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa America downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.92.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

