Aquestive Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,169 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 211% compared to the typical volume of 1,020 call options.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.82.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 million. Aquestive Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics

In related news, COO Cassie Jung sold 62,180 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $310,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 283,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,730. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter E. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 288,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,111.90. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 154.1% in the first quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,335,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 809,928 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 905.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 621,614 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 947,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 555,860 shares in the last quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 658,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 358,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 276,295 shares during the period. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AQST. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.