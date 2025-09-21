Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) vs. Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Head to Head Analysis

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) and Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Protara Therapeutics and Astellas Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protara Therapeutics 0 0 5 1 3.17 Astellas Pharma 0 1 0 1 3.00

Protara Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $19.60, suggesting a potential upside of 514.42%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Astellas Pharma.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$44.60 million ($1.62) -1.97 Astellas Pharma $12.56 billion N/A $334.93 million $0.30 37.47

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Astellas Pharma”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Astellas Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Protara Therapeutics. Protara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astellas Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astellas Pharma has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Astellas Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protara Therapeutics N/A -36.87% -33.85% Astellas Pharma 4.34% 19.67% 8.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.1% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Astellas Pharma beats Protara Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations. It is also developing intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients receiving parenteral nutrition. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Astellas Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Astellas Pharma Inc. manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer. It also offers Evrenzo, a treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; Betanis/Myrabetriq/BETMIGA, a treatment for overactive bladder; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL immunosuppressants. Th company has a research collaboration with Vivtex Corporation to evaluate Vivtex’s GI-ORIS screening and formulation platform technology to support the development of novel and oral versions of a therapeutic candidate provided by Astellas; and a partnership agreement with Roche Diabetes Care Japan Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize integrated diabetes self-management solution. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

