AstraZeneca PLC $AZN Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 297.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $76.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.37. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.97.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.