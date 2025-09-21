Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $17,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,794,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $75.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $75.91.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

