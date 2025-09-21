Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Shares Up 38.5% – Here’s What Happened

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 38.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.09. 173,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,506% from the average session volume of 10,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Azarga Metals Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67.
About Azarga Metals
Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Azarga Metals
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Caterpillar Stock Hits All-Time High—Is There More Room to Run?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Berkshire-Backed Lennar Slides After Weak Q3 Earnings
- Stock Average Calculator
- Analysts Turn Bullish on Hershey—Is Pepsi the Next Value Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Azarga Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azarga Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.