Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Shares Up 38.5% – Here’s What Happened

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 38.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.09. 173,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,506% from the average session volume of 10,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Azarga Metals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67.

About Azarga Metals

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

