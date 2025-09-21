Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys Shares of 854 STERIS plc $STE

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in STERIS by 4,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 503.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $1,909,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,929.62. This trade represents a 56.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $798,564.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,762.04. This trade represents a 30.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,940. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

STERIS Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE STE opened at $248.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.95. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $200.98 and a 12 month high of $253.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. STERIS’s payout ratio is 38.59%.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

