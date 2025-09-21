Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft trimmed its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Palomar were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 829,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,656,000 after buying an additional 43,705 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Palomar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 618,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,797,000 after buying an additional 25,138 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 559,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Palomar by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 532,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,003,000 after purchasing an additional 77,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Palomar by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLMR opened at $115.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.34. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $175.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.84.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $496.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.86 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 22.71%.The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $62,587.73. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 59,036 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,994.68. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Taketa bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.14 per share, with a total value of $60,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 44,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,537.64. This trade represents a 1.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,952. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Palomar from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.83.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

