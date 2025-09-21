Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New $94,000 Investment in Cipher Mining Inc. $CIFR

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,680,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after buying an additional 1,610,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,316,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cipher Mining

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 667,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $4,075,431.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 93,667,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,308,040.07. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $8,982,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,942,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,743,744.82. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,611,532 shares of company stock valued at $91,453,642 in the last quarter. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIFR shares. Compass Point started coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cipher Mining from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Macquarie upped their target price on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jones Trading started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Stock Up 3.6%

CIFR stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 2.76. Cipher Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 21.71% and a negative net margin of 96.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.