Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZETA. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Zeta Global by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 127,301 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Shares of NYSE:ZETA opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -112.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

