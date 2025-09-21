Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on B. Raymond James Financial set a $32.00 target price on Barrick Mining in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised Barrick Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on Barrick Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Shares of B stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40. Barrick Mining has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $33.20.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Mining will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Barrick Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,615,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Mining by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,438,944 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 390,531 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Mining by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, Brickwood Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Barrick Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,193,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

