BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $336.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BeOne Medicines from $313.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BeOne Medicines from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BeOne Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BeOne Medicines from $321.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

In other news, insider Titus B. Ball sold 122 shares of BeOne Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $39,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lai Wang sold 5,000 shares of BeOne Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,887 shares of company stock worth $56,824,367. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BeOne Medicines in the second quarter valued at $367,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BeOne Medicines in the second quarter valued at $371,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BeOne Medicines in the second quarter valued at $926,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BeOne Medicines in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeOne Medicines stock opened at $334.40 on Friday. BeOne Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $170.99 and a fifty-two week high of $351.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $308.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of -193.29 and a beta of 0.21.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. BeOne Medicines had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. Research analysts expect that BeOne Medicines will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

