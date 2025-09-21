BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) CEO Sells $9,055,715.13 in Stock

BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) CEO John Oyler sold 27,803 shares of BeOne Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.71, for a total transaction of $9,055,715.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, July 9th, John Oyler sold 27,802 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.38, for a total transaction of $7,044,470.76.

On Monday, June 23rd, John Oyler sold 3,174 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.61, for a total transaction of $830,350.14.

Shares of ONC opened at $334.40 on Friday. BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $170.99 and a 52 week high of $351.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.71 and a 200-day moving average of $268.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.29 and a beta of 0.21.

BeOne Medicines ( NASDAQ:ONC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. BeOne Medicines had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BeOne Medicines from $321.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $313.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered BeOne Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on BeOne Medicines from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeOne Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in BeOne Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $1,231,720,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,603,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,190,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,895,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth $73,347,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

