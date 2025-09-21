Best Bitcoin Stocks To Keep An Eye On – September 19th

Get alerts:

IREN, Marathon Digital, and Cleanspark are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business or balance‐sheet strategy is tied directly to Bitcoin—typically including miners, payment processors, or firms holding large BTC reserves. By owning these equities, investors gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements and industry developments through traditional stock markets, without having to buy or store the cryptocurrency itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

