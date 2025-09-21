Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $73.00. The stock had previously closed at $80.97, but opened at $84.00. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $82.94, with a volume of 3,006,873 shares changing hands.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $174,342.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 106,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,175.78. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $211,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 224,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,728,292.96. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 302,205 shares of company stock valued at $14,919,283 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 227.6% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 2,160.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 5.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,128.03 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $401.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.