Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives C$39.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.00.

Get Boralex alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Desjardins set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Boralex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLX

Boralex Trading Up 0.1%

Boralex Announces Dividend

Boralex stock opened at C$26.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$24.40 and a 1 year high of C$36.63. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.33%.

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex’s plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.