Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $121.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.67% from the company’s current price.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $97.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $144.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. The trade was a 17.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $222,646.19. This trade represents a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,457. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,134,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,729,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,191,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,002,258,000 after purchasing an additional 713,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,424,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,466,320,000 after purchasing an additional 622,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,089,937,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,851,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,810,022,000 after purchasing an additional 226,578 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.