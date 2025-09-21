Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total transaction of $4,305,420.00. Following the sale, the director owned 522,185 shares in the company, valued at $264,497,146.20. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 19th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total transaction of $3,823,640.00.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.07, for a total transaction of $4,616,095.00.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $520.01 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.34 and a 1-year high of $881.13. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,260.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $494.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in HubSpot by 136.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $745.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $606.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.93.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

