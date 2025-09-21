Brokerages Set 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) PT at $5.00

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DDD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on 3D Systems

3D Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Systems

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $3,528,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 553.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,436,600 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,492,071 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 944,010 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,660 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 506,139 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3D Systems

(Get Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.