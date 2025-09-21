Brokerages Set Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Price Target at $50.61

Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.8158.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $52.27 on Thursday. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $387.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,176,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,863,000 after purchasing an additional 403,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,091,641,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bank of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,417,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,218,000 after acquiring an additional 803,570 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,405,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960,086 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

