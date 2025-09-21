Brokerages Set Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BLTE) Target Price at $96.00

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Belite Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Belite Bio from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Belite Bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Belite Bio

Belite Bio Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $70.20 on Thursday. Belite Bio has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $86.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29 and a beta of -1.50.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Belite Bio will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the second quarter worth about $547,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the first quarter worth about $5,538,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Belite Bio by 43.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belite Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.