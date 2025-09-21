Brokerages Set Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) PT at $68.75

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Centerspace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Centerspace from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th.

Insider Transactions at Centerspace

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

In related news, Director John A. Schissel purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,492. This trade represents a 3.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anne Olson purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $41,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,229.60. The trade was a 4.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,750 shares of company stock worth $95,325 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $687,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Centerspace by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Centerspace by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Centerspace by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Centerspace by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Price Performance

CSR stock opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.18. The stock has a market cap of $977.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 0.75. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 9.13%.The firm had revenue of $68.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.89 million. Centerspace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is -171.11%.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

