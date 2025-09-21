Brokerages Set Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) PT at $38.67

Shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.6667.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.22. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%.The business had revenue of $960.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,076 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $100,216.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,491.66. The trade was a 68.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $114,065.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,219.52. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after buying an additional 73,755 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,749,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,751,000 after purchasing an additional 167,901 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,164,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,110,000 after purchasing an additional 202,761 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,025,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,551,000 after purchasing an additional 229,324 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

