Brokerages Set Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Target Price at $69.88

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Stephens increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.62. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $72.51.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $206.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.81 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

