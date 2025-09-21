Brokerages Set Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) PT at $13.71

Shares of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.7083.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flywire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Flywire from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Flywire from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Flywire Price Performance

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $13.12 on Thursday. Flywire has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.65 million. Flywire had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.27%.The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Flywire has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Voss Capital LP increased its stake in Flywire by 176.0% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 8,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,014 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 4,784,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,518 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,355,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the first quarter valued at $15,782,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,201,000 after purchasing an additional 712,843 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

