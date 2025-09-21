Brokerages Set IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) PT at C$15.63

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$13.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$15.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.11. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$6.07 and a twelve month high of C$15.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.26.

Iamgold Corp is a mid-tier gold mining company operating in three regions globally North America, South America and West Africa. Within these regions, the company is developing potential mining districts that encompass operating mines and construction, development and exploration projects. The company’s operating mines include Essakane in Burkina Faso, Rosebel in Suriname and Westwood in Canada.

