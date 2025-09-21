Brokerages Set Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT at $59.38

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.3750.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBKR. Barclays boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $13,098,864.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 461,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,146,635. This trade represents a 29.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $7,564,412.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 158,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,289,092.42. This represents a 42.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,075,018 shares of company stock valued at $68,746,758. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.99. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $68.07.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

