Brokerages Set Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target at $119.58

Shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.5833.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTRS

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.34 per share, for a total transaction of $32,343.04. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,008.50. The trade was a 11.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 5,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 5,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $131.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.43.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.75%.The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

About Northern Trust

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.