Brokerages Set Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) PT at $29.07

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.0714.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on Nurix Therapeutics and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $645.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.10.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 234.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 4,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $51,739.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 69,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,966.23. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,584.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,697.36. This represents a 13.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,014 shares of company stock worth $163,014 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,900,000 after acquiring an additional 60,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44,002 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,415,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,452,000 after purchasing an additional 69,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 126.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 65,655 shares during the period.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

