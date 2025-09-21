Brokerages Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Price Target at C$29.33

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

PSK stock opened at C$25.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.63. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$21.97 and a 1 year high of C$30.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.07.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 109.68%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas.

