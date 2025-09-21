Brokerages Set TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Target Price at $38.00

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

TATT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on TAT Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on TAT Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TAT Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on TAT Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TATT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Stock Down 0.8%

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TAT Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TAT Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TAT Technologies by 470.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TAT Technologies by 72.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TATT opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $518.60 million, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.78. TAT Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.85 million. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

About TAT Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.