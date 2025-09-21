Brokerages Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) Target Price at $25.47

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.4667.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GAP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on GAP from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

In other news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 200,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $4,772,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,253,453 shares in the company, valued at $77,627,388.58. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 30.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in shares of GAP by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 99,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GAP by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 123,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 73,516 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in GAP by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,407,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,322 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in GAP by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of GAP stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.09.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. GAP had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. GAP has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

