Brokerages Set Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) PT at $67.60

Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $66.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $67.02 on Thursday. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $72.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.57.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $372.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.63 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 161,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

