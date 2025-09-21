Brokerages Set VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) PT at $155.80

Shares of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.80.

Get VSE alerts:

VSEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on VSE in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on VSE from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on VSEC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

VSE Stock Down 6.8%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 25.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,537,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,460,000 after buying an additional 511,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,081,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,710,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in VSE by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,063,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,654,000 after acquiring an additional 347,664 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in VSE by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 865,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,793,000 after acquiring an additional 255,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in VSE by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 755,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,648,000 after acquiring an additional 378,661 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $160.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.70 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.73. VSE has a 52-week low of $80.61 and a 52-week high of $174.55.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.28. VSE had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $272.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. VSE has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that VSE will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About VSE

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.