Brokerages Set VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) PT at $155.80

Shares of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.80.
VSEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on VSE in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on VSE from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE
VSE Stock Down 6.8%
Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $160.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.70 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.73. VSE has a 52-week low of $80.61 and a 52-week high of $174.55.
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.28. VSE had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $272.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. VSE has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that VSE will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.
VSE Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.
