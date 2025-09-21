Brokerages Set Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target at $13.25

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of analysts have commented on WBD shares. Cowen lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Huber Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $19.33 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Anton J. Levy acquired 250,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $2,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 874,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,526,600. This trade represents a 40.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 289,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $4,768,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 402,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,606.72. The trade was a 41.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 970,115 shares of company stock worth $17,818,490. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter worth approximately $306,848,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $140,224,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $96,971,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,951,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

