Brokers Issue Forecasts for Avient’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Avient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 16th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33. Avient has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.98 million. Avient had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Avient has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.700 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 13.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 100.7% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Avient by 1.0% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 52,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Avient by 288.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

