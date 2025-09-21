Brokers Offer Predictions for Boeing’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

Get Boeing alerts:

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boeing in a report issued on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the aircraft producer will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. KGI Securities raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.77.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $215.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.97 and a 200-day moving average of $201.03. Boeing has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,712.5% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

