Brokers Set Expectations for NanoXplore Q3 Earnings

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a report issued on Wednesday, September 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded NanoXplore to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.77.

Shares of TSE:GRA opened at C$2.83 on Friday. NanoXplore has a 12-month low of C$2.03 and a 12-month high of C$3.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$482.82 million, a PE ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc is a graphene company, manufacturer, and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States.

