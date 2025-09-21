Burr Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Burr Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,892 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 8.5% of Burr Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Burr Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $231.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.43. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.