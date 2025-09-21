CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Stock Price Up 25% – Should You Buy?

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Free Report) shot up 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 777,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 597% from the average session volume of 111,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

CANEX Metals Stock Down 3.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$21.31 million, a P/E ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 0.50.

CANEX Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 262 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1650 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CANEX Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CANEX Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.