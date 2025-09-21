CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Trading Up 25% – What’s Next?

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 777,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 597% from the average daily volume of 111,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

CANEX Metals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.31 million, a PE ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 0.50.

CANEX Metals Company Profile

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 262 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1650 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia.

