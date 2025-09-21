Capital One Financial Predicts CrowdStrike Q2 Earnings

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CrowdStrike in a report released on Wednesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $555.00 price objective (up from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price objective (up from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.85.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $502.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of -422.31, a PEG ratio of 118.20 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $272.67 and a 1 year high of $517.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $442.94 and its 200 day moving average is $430.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 55.7% during the second quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 51.5% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $4,843,004.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,667,553.70. The trade was a 33.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,337,728. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

