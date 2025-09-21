Carclo (LON:CAR) Insider Ian Williamson Buys 10,000 Shares

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) insider Ian Williamson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 67 per share, with a total value of £6,700.

Carclo Stock Up 2.3%

LON:CAR opened at GBX 68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £49.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,666.67 and a beta of 0.90. Carclo plc has a one year low of GBX 19 and a one year high of GBX 68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 51.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Carclo (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported GBX 4.30 EPS for the quarter. Carclo had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carclo plc will post 4.4999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carclo

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries.

