Carnival Corporation $CCL Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 490,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,123 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Carnival were worth $13,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCL. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $518,816,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $432,718,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $69,303,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 14,603.8% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,871,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,075,000 after buying an additional 2,851,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,965,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,211,000 after buying an additional 2,566,148 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CCL opened at $30.56 on Friday. Carnival Corporation has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $32.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Carnival from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

