Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CWST. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $125.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.38.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $86.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average of $109.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.61 and a beta of 0.84. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $85.21 and a 1-year high of $121.24.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $465.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.01 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 51.0% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 46.9% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 219.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

