Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $45,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $231.38.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $232.87 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.30 and a twelve month high of $255.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

